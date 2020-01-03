Missing 13-year-old girl found safe and sound
Published Friday, January 3, 2020 7:40AM EST Last Updated Friday, January 3, 2020 6:09PM EST
MONTREAL -- Montreal police say that a missing 13-year-old girl has been found safe and sound.
She was found in Montreal North at about 4:45 p.m. Friday, the police force wrote in a statement.
Officers had previously said she was easily influenced and those close to her feared for her safety.