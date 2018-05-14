

CTV Montreal





Montreal police have located a missing 12-year-old girl from the Southwest borough.

Police say she was located Tuesday morning in Anjou, and will be transported to hospital for a health assessment. They say, however, that she seems to be in good health.

A bystander spotting the child around 5:30 a.m., and contacted police.

This missing persons notice was issued Monday, when Glasgow was last seen on Jolicoeur St. near Monk in front of a Subway Restaurant.

At the time of her disappearance, her family was very concerned about her safety and mental health.

Anyone with information about Kelrisha’s disappearance is urged to call 911, their local police department or make an anonymous and confidential call to Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133 or reach out online.