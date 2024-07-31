MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Missing 10-year-old boy found in Montreal safe and sound

    Montreal police (SPVM) car. (Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News) Montreal police (SPVM) car. (Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News)
    Share

    Montreal police (SPVM) said the 10-year-old boy who was reported missing was found safe and sound on Wednesday.

    Information about the boy's identity has been removed from this story.

    The boy was reported missing in Tuesday morning and was located near the Cote-Saint-Luc Road near Kingsley Road, the SPVM said.

    No Amber Alert

    SPVM spokesperson Veronique Dubuc said no Amber Alert was issued because the boy's disappearance did not meet the criteria.

    An Amber Alert is only issued when the following three criteria are met:

    • The police have reason to believe that the missing child (someone under 18 years of age) has been abducted
    • The police have reason to believe that the physical safety or the life of the child is in serious danger
    • The police have information that may help locate the child, the suspect and/or the suspect's vehicle 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News