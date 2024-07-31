Missing 10-year-old boy found in Montreal safe and sound

Montreal police (SPVM) said the 10-year-old boy who was reported missing was found safe and sound on Wednesday.

Information about the boy's identity has been removed from this story.

The boy was reported missing in Tuesday morning and was located near the Cote-Saint-Luc Road near Kingsley Road, the SPVM said.

No Amber Alert

SPVM spokesperson Veronique Dubuc said no Amber Alert was issued because the boy's disappearance did not meet the criteria.

An Amber Alert is only issued when the following three criteria are met: