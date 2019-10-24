Miss the old Champlain Bridge? Take a walking tour of it before it's demolished
The 90-minute, $20 tours of the old Champlain Bridge will be offered over the first two weekends of November only.
Published Thursday, October 24, 2019 10:47AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 24, 2019 11:17AM EDT
MONTREAL -- The old Champlain Bridge will start coming down next spring, but the company that operates it and Heritage Montreal are teaming up to offer walking tours of the old span before it's gone.
The 90-minute, $20 guided tours will be offered over the first two weekends of November only, and those interested in taking part can sign up online. (Spaces are limited, the Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated says).
Proceeds from the visits will go to Heritage Montreal, the venerable non-profit that promotes Montreal's archietctural and cultural heritage.
The JCCBI also announced Thursday that, following a competition, it had selected 10 reserach projects from groups interested in studying various aspects of the old bridge and its components, with the hope that they can develop innovative techniques regarding the sustainability of the bridge authority's infrastructures.
While it has not yet been decided what will be done with the components of the old Champlain, the JCCBI did release the final report (PDF) about the public consultation it held on the topic earlier this year.
