TORONTO -- Tomas Tatar and Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored twice, Carey Price made 30 saves for the seventh post-season shutout of his career, and the Montreal Canadiens thumped the Philadelphia Flyers 5-0 on Friday to even their first-round playoff series at one game apiece.

Joel Armia had the other goal for the Canadiens, while Max Domi added three assists.

Carter Hart stopped 22 of 26 shots before getting pulled in favour of Brian Elliott, who finished with five saves for the Flyers.

Game 3 of the best-of-seven matchup goes Sunday night back at Scotiabank Arena.

The Canadiens dominated from start to finish minus head coach Claude Julien after he was rushed to hospital with chest pains following Wednesday's 2-1 loss in Game 1. The 60-year-old had a stent installed in a coronary artery Thursday, and the team said he would be returning home to Montreal to rest. The Canadiens added that doctors expect a full recovery.

Associate coach Kirk Muller, who will run the bench in Julien's absence, said he'd spoken to his boss a few times since Wednesday.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2020.