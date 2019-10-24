MONTREAL – A “minor” train derailment has caused a complete cancellation of exo's Mascouche line Thursday.

“One car from one train [the 1208 Masouche] derailed,” exo spokesperson Catherine Maurice told CTV News.

“It is stuck on the track that goes inside the Mount Royal Tunnel under the mountain.”

As a result, several trains heading to-and-from Montreal’s Central Station have also been cancelled.

Trains on the Deux-Montagnes line will stop at the Montpellier station, and additional services will be added. An alternative bus service has also been put into place to help commuters get home.

"We are confident we can resolve the problem for rush hour," Maurice said.

"But, we are still working on a Plan B in case. We are trying to be very thorough in keeping our clients updated on our website, on Twitter."

She said only the conductor was onboard at the time of the derailment. He was switching lanes to pick up new passengers.

This is a developing story that will be updated.