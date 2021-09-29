MONTREAL -- A minor suspected of attempted murder in Montreal’s St-Leonard borough has been arrested, say Montreal police.

Police say the minor, whose identity cannot be disclosed, lured another minor into an alley on Sept. 24 and fired three times in their direction with a 9mm pistol.

The intended victim was not hit and escaped unharmed.

Shortly after the incident, police sent a description of the suspect to patrolling officers who recognized the individual and arrested him. The minor was in possession of a loaded handgun and $1,800 in cash.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday, 24 hours after the incident, police said

They released the information on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Info-Crime Montréal anonymously and confidentially at 514 393-1133 or by using the reporting form available on the infocrimemontreal.ca website.