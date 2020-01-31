MONTREAL -- Montreal police were called after an altercation between two neighbours escalated into a stabbing.

It happened Thursday at 10 p.m. on the corner of Adam Street and Viau Street in the city's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

One person suffered minor upper-body injuries, according to Montreal police spokesperson Julien Lévesque.

A perimeter was established, but the street has since been reopened.