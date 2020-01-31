Minor injuries after fight between two Montreal neighbours turns violent
Published Friday, January 31, 2020 6:21AM EST
MONTREAL -- Montreal police were called after an altercation between two neighbours escalated into a stabbing.
It happened Thursday at 10 p.m. on the corner of Adam Street and Viau Street in the city's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
One person suffered minor upper-body injuries, according to Montreal police spokesperson Julien Lévesque.
A perimeter was established, but the street has since been reopened.
