A West Island minor hockey team honored one of its former teammates, 16-year-old Lucas Gaudet, who was stabbed and killed earlier this month outside of St.Thomas High School.

On Saturday, his teammates wore stickers on their helmets in tribute.

Wearing her son’s number 41 jersey, Gaudet’s mother, Lynne Baudouy, says she plans on attending games for the rest of the season.

Watch the video for the full story.