Minor earthquake hits in Charlevoix
A minor earthquake hit the Charlevoix region August 29, 2019.
Daniel J. Rowe, CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, August 29, 2019 9:07AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 29, 2019 9:34AM EDT
A minor earthquake hit the Charlevoix region Thursday morning.
Earthquakes Canada reported a 3.7 magnitude earthquake that hit in the middle of the St. Lawrence River near Saint-Jean-Port-Joli at 8:12 a.m.
The quake of that magnitude is generally not large enough to cause major damage, but can be felt.
