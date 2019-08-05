Featured Video
Minor charged with murder of Sherbrooke man
CTV Montreal Staff
Published Monday, August 5, 2019 7:09PM EDT
A 17-year-old boy was charged with first-degree-murder following the weekend death of an 18-year-old man.
A 15-year-old girl is facing charges of aiding a criminal after the fact.
Nathalie Robidoux, the prosecutor in the case, said both youths will next appear in court in Thursday.
Very few details about the case can be disclosed because the accused are minors.
The body of Thomas Cameron was discovered Saturday night in a park in Sherbrooke, and police arrested and questioned two suspects.
The Sureté du Quebec's Crimes and Sherbrooke Police Service are conducting a joint investigation into the murder.
With a file from the Canadian Press
Latest Montreal News
- Taxi driver dies after being crushed between vehicles
- Carjacking suspect arrested after smashing into Complexe Desjardins
- Canadian tennis stars team up before facing each other at Rogers Cup
- Two well-known political families to fight for Bloc Quebecois nomination
- Pride organizers hope to unite Montreal under rainbow flag