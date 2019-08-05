

CTV Montreal Staff





A 17-year-old boy was charged with first-degree-murder following the weekend death of an 18-year-old man.

A 15-year-old girl is facing charges of aiding a criminal after the fact.

Nathalie Robidoux, the prosecutor in the case, said both youths will next appear in court in Thursday.

Very few details about the case can be disclosed because the accused are minors.

The body of Thomas Cameron was discovered Saturday night in a park in Sherbrooke, and police arrested and questioned two suspects.

The Sureté du Quebec's Crimes and Sherbrooke Police Service are conducting a joint investigation into the murder.

With a file from the Canadian Press