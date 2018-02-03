Minor arrested for social media posts in wake of Quebec courthouse shooting
(File photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 3, 2018 3:22PM EST
A minor has been arrested over comments allegedly made on social media in the wake of a shooting at a Quebec courthouse that left an 18-year-old badly injured following an altercation with a special constable.
Quebec provincial police say they arrested a male youth in Maniwaki on Thursday on the charge of intimidating a justice system participant.
He was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.
The head of the union representing special constables says there have been online threats posted against the officer who was involved in the shooting ever since video of Wednesday's incident was posted online.
Franck Perales is asking the public to remain calm and to allow Quebec's police watchdog to complete their investigation.
The 18-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in the head following the altercation at the Maniwaki courthouse. Perales says the constable is recovering from his own injuries but has not returned to work.
