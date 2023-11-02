Minor arrested, could face charges after alleged threat at Longueuil high school: police
Police on Montreal's South Shore say a minor has been arrested and could face charges after a threat was allegedly made toward a high school in Longueuil Thursday morning.
Police officers responded to the École secondaire Gérard-Filion on Curé-Poirier Boulevard West at 11:15 a.m.
Longueuil police (SPAL) said in a social media post that it put the school into lockdown on a preventative basis "in connection with threatening language that may have been uttered."
The police service said after checking the school, they arrested a male who is not a student at the school and was not in the area at the time of the alleged threat. No weapon was found, according to SPAL.
"The suspect will be questioned by investigators and could face charges of public mischief and making threats," police wrote in an update Thursday afternoon.
The lockdown was set to end in the afternoon.
Montreal Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's literally been the most toxic place': Foreign-trained physicians in Regina on discrimination in health-care
Ten foreign-trained internal medicine specialists in Regina are claiming they were targets of 'racist, and discriminatory leadership' while working at the Regina General Hospital, and have filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission.
Canadian seniors are eligible for four key vaccines this fall, but not all are free
In most of Canada, you can feel a chill in the air. The change in season, triggering a change in health risks, has signalled the start of the cold and flu season. After three brutal winters, with respiratory illnesses dominating the headlines and filling hospitals, doctors are hopeful this one will be calmer.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel's troops advance; Gaza's largest hospital struggles to treat injured
Israel's ground troops were advancing toward Gaza City as diplomatic efforts intensified for at least a brief pause in the fighting in Gaza's deadliest war.
Toyota recalls hundreds of thousands of RAV4s in Canada over fire risk
Toyota has issued a recall for the RAV4 model affecting hundreds of thousands of vehicles in Canada due to a lack of proper sizing and placement of its 12-volt batteries, which can cause a fire when the vehicle is driven.
'We have little hope to leave': Hundreds of Canadians still trapped in Gaza as other foreign nationals cross into Egypt
Ambulances carrying wounded Palestinians were able to leave Gaza through the Rafah border crossing on Wednesday, along with more than 300 foreign nationals—but apart from reports of one Canadian making it out, hundreds of other Canadians were still waiting to hear when they would be allowed to do the same.
Saskatoon woman accused of faking death pleads guilty to child abduction
A Saskatoon woman accused of faking her own death, and the death of her son, has pleaded guilty to three of nine charges she’s facing.
'We’re taking it very seriously': Humane society, forensic science students excavating pet cemetery in Ontario
All Hallows' Eve may have passed, but at one cemetery west of Toronto, they're just beginning to unearth the dead.
'A curse to be a parent in Gaza': More than 3,600 Palestinian children killed in 3 weeks, Gaza Health Ministry says
More than 3,600 Palestinian children were killed in the first 25 days of the war between Israel and Hamas, according to Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry.
Here's when Taylor Swift is coming to Vancouver and how to buy tickets
Taylor Swift has added dates to the Canadian leg of her blockbuster Eras Tour – scheduling three shows in Vancouver.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario deficit increases by over $4B, province launches new 'infrastructure bank'
The Ontario government is forecasting larger than anticipated deficits while also pledging to invest an additional $3 billion in a new “infrastructure bank” to help spur community development.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 5 Ontario hospitals say data stolen in cyberattack has been published online
Data stolen in a ransomware attack targeting half-a-dozen Ontario hospitals and healthcare institutions have been published online, the hospitals said Thursday.
-
Ontario housing starts up, but still far off needed levels for 1.5 million homes
Ontario's fall economic statement shows projections for housing starts are up from what the province had expected when the spring budget was tabled, but still well short of the pace needed to build 1.5 million homes.
Atlantic
-
Arrest made in stabbing death of Halifax woman
An arrest has been made in connection with the stabbing death of a 37-year-old Halifax woman last year.
-
Police investigating fatal fire in Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police says a man has died following a fire in Dartmouth, N.S., Thursday morning.
-
Dr. Jennifer Russell speaks in front of public accounts committee about COVID-19 response
Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, was in front of the public accounts committee Thursday morning answering questions on her response to the pandemic.
London
-
Driver of passenger vehicle dead after hitting school bus
According to police, Potters Road is closed between Oxford Road 13 and Middletown Line.
-
London family wakes up to stranger in their home
Around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, the family was asleep in their home on Applegreen Grove when police said a man got inside and took several items.
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman jury to reconvene Thursday afternoon
It’s been a slow start to the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial in Windsor Thursday as the jury has been out as the judge and lawyers discuss legal matters subject to a publication ban.
Northern Ontario
-
SNOLAB sorry after employee makes disturbing social media comment about Justin Trudeau
SNOLAB in Sudbury has taken to social media to apologize after a staffer made a disturbing comment about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on X.
-
10 men arrested in Ontario child sexual exploitation ring, 39 charges laid
A total of 39 charges have been laid and 10 people arrested, including four from northern Ontario, in a online child luring and sexual exploitation investigation, police say.
-
Sudbury police investigating sudden death at local bank
Emergency crews were called to investigate a sudden death at a bank on Lasalle Blvd. in New Sudbury on Thursday morning, police say.
Calgary
-
Online game opened Alberta mom's accounts to hackers
A Cochrane, Alta., mother is warning others after spending the last eight months trying to recover online accounts that were hacked after downloading a gaming app for her daughter.
-
Northwest Calgary resident collects unwanted pumpkins to feed abandoned farm animals
If you spent Wednesday unsuccessfully trying to figure out how to fit a pumpkin into a small compost container, there's an alternative way to dispose of it.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Some B.C. highways closed Thursday due to winter weather; Calgary likely to see light snow
Those living in parts of B.C.'s south and central interior woke up to rapidly-deteriorating road conditions on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Missing Guelph man found dead, three arrested
Three people have been arrested after a man reported missing last month was found dead.
-
School bus crashes in Stratford, 12 students on board uninjured
Stratford police say a dozen students were on board a school bus involved in a crash Thursday, but none were hurt.
-
Waterloo farm says people can find purpose for pumpkins past peak season
Good Family Pumpkins says to think twice before taking the pumpkin off your front porch and bringing it to the trash.
Vancouver
-
Here's when Taylor Swift is coming to Vancouver and how to buy tickets
Taylor Swift has added dates to the Canadian leg of her blockbuster Eras Tour – scheduling three shows in Vancouver.
-
Mounties searching for man and boat after crewmate found dead in B.C. Gulf Islands
Mounties are investigating the death of one man and the disappearance of another after the two mariners were last seen boarding a boat in British Columbia's Gulf Islands.
-
Mission RCMP raid lab capable of producing 2.5 million doses of fentanyl
Reports of shots fired led to the discovery of a large-scale fentanyl lab in Mission last week, according to authorities.
Edmonton
-
$1.8M cocaine bust tied to organized crime: Edmonton police
The Edmonton Police Service has seized $1.8 million in cocaine in what is being called the biggest single seizure in its history.
-
Alberta, Ottawa demand accountability ahead of meeting on Alberta CPP-exit proposal
The Alberta and federal governments are calling on each other to be transparent and accountable ahead of a national meeting Friday on the province’s proposal to quit the Canada Pension Plan.
-
Edmonton police ask for help finding missing teen girl
Edmonton police are asking for help finding a teenaged girl last seen in mid-October around Whyte Avenue.
Windsor
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman jury to reconvene Thursday afternoon
It’s been a slow start to the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial in Windsor Thursday as the jury has been out as the judge and lawyers discuss legal matters subject to a publication ban.
-
Data connected to hospital cyberattack has been published: hospital officials
Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent hospital officials say data connected to a cyberattack has been published.
-
Teen faces impaired driving charge after vehicle crashes into Lake Erie
Essex County OPP say a 19-year-old is facing an impaired driving charge after a vehicle crashed into Lake Erie.
Regina
-
Sask. mother, son's deaths connected to incident that left police officer injured: family
According to a family member, a mother and her son died in connection with an incident that left an Estevan, Sask. police officer seriously injured.
-
Regina's BOSS Cheer Athletics facing copyright challenges from fashion giant Hugo Boss
Regina based cheerleading, dance, and tumbling organization, BOSS Athletics INC. has once again been put to the test over its name after fashion mogul Hugo Boss had their Instagram shut down over copyright claims.
-
NDP want Sask. to commit to CPP, formerly oppose Alberta's plans to leave program
The Saskatchewan New Democrats called out Premier Scott Moe Thursday for not standing to answer questions in regard to Alberta’s recent proposal to leave the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and the effects that could have on Saskatchewan people.
Ottawa
-
Normal operations return to The Ottawa Hospital General Campus after fire
The Code Orange in place at the General Campus of The Ottawa Hospital has been lifted after a transformer fire closed its emergency department on Oct. 27.
-
Police seize 326 cases of beer during eastern Ontario traffic stop
Ontario Provincial Police seized 326 cases of beer intended to be served at an upcoming wedding after officers responded to a call for a rental van driving on an eastern Ontario highway with a blown tire.
-
Public lines up to have a say on Lansdowne 2.0 as councillors introduce motions to alter plans
As a marathon meeting got underway on the Lansdowne 2.0 project, councillors move several motions to make changes to the $419 million plan, including adding a third residential tower, a green roof for the arena and a new roof on the north side stands.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman accused of faking death pleads guilty to child abduction
A Saskatoon woman accused of faking her own death, and the death of her son, has pleaded guilty to three of nine charges she’s facing.
-
Sask. mother, son's deaths connected to incident that left police officer injured: family
According to a family member, a mother and her son died in connection with an incident that left an Estevan, Sask. police officer seriously injured.
-
Humboldt races to improve infrastructure to meet projected demand from potash mine
The only city near BHP's multi-billion-dollar Jansen potash is feeling the pressure of preparing the necessary infrastructure and facilities in time for the company's quick expansion.