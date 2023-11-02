MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Minor arrested, could face charges after alleged threat at Longueuil high school: police

    Longueuil police cruisers are parked near the Ecole secondaire Gerard-Filion on Cure-Poirier Boulevard West on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (Source: X/@PoliceSPAL) Longueuil police cruisers are parked near the Ecole secondaire Gerard-Filion on Cure-Poirier Boulevard West on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (Source: X/@PoliceSPAL)

    Police on Montreal's South Shore say a minor has been arrested and could face charges after a threat was allegedly made toward a high school in Longueuil Thursday morning.

    Police officers responded to the École secondaire Gérard-Filion on Curé-Poirier Boulevard West at 11:15 a.m.

    Longueuil police (SPAL) said in a social media post that it put the school into lockdown on a preventative basis "in connection with threatening language that may have been uttered."

    The police service said after checking the school, they arrested a male who is not a student at the school and was not in the area at the time of the alleged threat. No weapon was found, according to SPAL.

    "The suspect will be questioned by investigators and could face charges of public mischief and making threats," police wrote in an update Thursday afternoon.

    The lockdown was set to end in the afternoon.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News