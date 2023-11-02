Minor arrested, could face charges after alleged threat at Longueuil high school: police

Police on Montreal's South Shore say a minor has been arrested and could face charges after a threat was allegedly made toward a high school in Longueuil Thursday morning.

Police officers responded to the École secondaire Gérard-Filion on Curé-Poirier Boulevard West at 11:15 a.m.

Longueuil police (SPAL) said in a social media post that it put the school into lockdown on a preventative basis "in connection with threatening language that may have been uttered."

The police service said after checking the school, they arrested a male who is not a student at the school and was not in the area at the time of the alleged threat. No weapon was found, according to SPAL.

"The suspect will be questioned by investigators and could face charges of public mischief and making threats," police wrote in an update Thursday afternoon.

The lockdown was set to end in the afternoon.