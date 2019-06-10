

The Canadian Press





Quebec Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant was aware immediately after taking office that the province’s youth protection agency was facing a staffing crisis.

According to documents obtained by The Canadian Press, the department’s inability to meet a growing demand for help was well known before the death of a seven-year-old girl in Granby shook the province.

The documents showed few indications of ways to improve the effectiveness of youth protection services when dealing with victims of abuse or neglect in the short term.

While there was $18 million set aside in Quebec’s last budget to hire more youth protection staff, Professional and Technical Staff of Health and Social Services President Carolle Dube said it would take 15 times more money to properly fund the agency. Dube said the agency’s real needs are closer to $270 million.