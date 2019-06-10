Featured Video
Minister knew of youth protection crisis before Granby girl's death: documents
CAQ leader Francois Legault stands beside Dr. Lionel Carmant at the Coalition Avenir Quebec's caucus meeting in Ste. Adele on Jan. 22, 2018
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 7:37AM EDT
Quebec Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant was aware immediately after taking office that the province’s youth protection agency was facing a staffing crisis.
According to documents obtained by The Canadian Press, the department’s inability to meet a growing demand for help was well known before the death of a seven-year-old girl in Granby shook the province.
The documents showed few indications of ways to improve the effectiveness of youth protection services when dealing with victims of abuse or neglect in the short term.
While there was $18 million set aside in Quebec’s last budget to hire more youth protection staff, Professional and Technical Staff of Health and Social Services President Carolle Dube said it would take 15 times more money to properly fund the agency. Dube said the agency’s real needs are closer to $270 million.
Latest Montreal News
- Liberals plan to ban single-use plastics as early as 2021: source
- Hamilton claims contentious Canadian Grand Prix after Vettel penalty
- 'You left as a hero': Daughter of Quebecer shot in Sint Maarten says he died protecting her
- Bones found in Gaspe confirmed to be from 1847 shipwreck victims fleeing Irish potato famine
- Minimum credit card payments set to rise in Quebec