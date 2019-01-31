

The Canadian Press





Quebec Agriculture Minister Andre Lamontagne defended his decision to fire a ministry employee who blew the whistle on the pesticide industry.

Agronomist Louis Robert, an expert in the grain sector, condemned interference by private companies in public research on the use of pesticides.

He was fired on Jan. 24 for transmitting a confidential document to a journalist and for violating confidentiality obligations.

During a press briefing in Gatineau on Thursday, Lamontagne initially refused to comment when asked if industry officials had asked for Robert’s firing, but eventually said he had not acted under pressure and the decision was reached after an independent investigation into Robert’s actions.

Lamontagne acknowledged that the case might have a chilling effect on other potential whistleblowers who may think twice before coming forward with damaging information.

“It might, but the whole thing is not because somebody wanted to talk about pesticides or another topic,” he said.

While Quebec does have a law defending whistleblowers, Lamontagne has said the law was not applicable in this case.

- With files from CTV Montreal