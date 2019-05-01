

CTV Montreal





About 290,000 people in Quebec got a raise Wednesday morning as minimum wage went up 50 cents.

The lowest legal pay in the province is now $12.50/hour for employees who do not earn tips. For waiters and servers the increase is 25 cents, to $10.05/hour.

Fruit pickers will also see a pay increase and earn $3.71/kg for raspberries, and $0.99/kg for strawberries.

Earlier this year Labour Minister Jean Boulet said he expects minimum wage will rise another 50 cents next year.

Last year minimum wage went up 75 cents.

The average hourly wage in Quebec is $24.92/hour, which is a few dollars below the national average. Quebec has one of the lowest incomes per capita in North America.