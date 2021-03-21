MONTREAL -- The minimum age to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Montreal has dropped once more.

On Sunday, the Clic Sante website said the minimum age for those on the island is now 60-years-old.

The minimum age in the rest of the province remains 65.

The change comes the day before pharmacies will begin administering the vaccines. Roughly 350 pharmacies in Montreal are part of the program.

Thus far, 944, 793 doses have been administered in Quebec and 1,050,355 doses have been received. Of the administered doses, 315,364 were given out in Montreal.