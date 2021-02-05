OTTAWA -- Mindgeek co-founders David Marmorstein Tassillo and Feras Antoon testified in front of the federal ethics committee Friday, following several allegations of child pornography hosted on their flagship website PornHub.

“We're trying to create a safe environment for people to consume adult content, and we understand there are people out there that are trying to misuse these platforms,” said Tassillo, who responded to questioning for two hours on Friday.

On Monday, a young woman testified that she fell into a spiral of depression, drug use and self-harm after giving in to her boyfriend's demands she send him a naked video of herself in Grade 7.

She alleged that video ended up on Pornhub and has since been impossible to scrub from the internet.

The woman, Serena Fleites, testified that Pornhub took more than a week to respond to her request to take down the video, and weeks more to actually remove it.

Days later, she alleged, the video resurfaced on the Montreal-based adult-video platform.

Fleites's words, which drew tears from several MPs, follow a class-action case launched in Quebec by an Ontario resident that alleges MindGeek has profited off of child sexual abuse material and non-consensual content since 2007.

In December, PornHub announced it would remove all ‘unverified’ content from the site. Tassillo says the company has worked to integrate new technology and moderators to prevent unauthorized content on the site.

But, lawmakers say it’s not doing enough.

“You (MindGeek) are not protecting our Canadian teenagers who get caught in this situation where their lives are turned upside down,” said Quebec MP Jacques Gourde. “If you have just a modicum of ethics, use it.”

CRIMINAL RESPONSIBILITY: ANGUS

Ontario MP Charlie Angus alleged PornHub may be criminally responsible for the dissemination of child pornography.

Angus alleged the company may have violated section 163(3), which carries a potential jail time of up to 14 years.

“At any point, when you were promoting these links of 12 year olds and runaway teens. Was your conversation that you were actually breaking Canadian law?” asked Angus.

“The issue that we're talking about here is criminal behaviour, the Criminal Code, your obligations to protect people.”

Tassillo said it’s possible that people have been able to get around their security systems, but repeated that they take these breaches seriously.

“It is possible that people committing crimes are able to circumvent our systems, similar to security on a home or security at a bank,” said Tassillo.

“I truly believe in my heart of hearts that we are the safest adult platform in the world right now.”

- With files from the Canadian Press.