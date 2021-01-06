GATINEAU -- What would you do with $1 million?

The question has bewildered songwriters and cartoon villains for years. But what if you had the million, then lost it, without knowing it?

That was the unenviable experience of one Gatineau lottery winner who, until Monday, had the sole claim to a $1 million prize from Loto-Québec.

Jan. 4 was the final deadline to claim the winnings, which have now been absorbed back into the company to be paid out in 'special' or 'bonus' draws.

The winning ticket was purchased on July 5, 2019. Loto-Québec still doesn’t know the identity of the winner, who never showed up to claim the prize.

“We published seven news releases,” wrote Renaud Dugas, spokesperson for Loto-Québec, in a statement to CTV News.

“We posted several alerts on our social media platforms and gave numerous interviews in hopes of finding the owner of the winning ticket,” he said.

“The one-year expiration date for this ticket was extended by six months due to the pandemic.”

A MOUNTAIN OF UNCLAIMED PRIZES

Dugas says it’s rare for million-dollar jackpots to go unclaimed, but it does happen, about two per cent of the time.

As of Jan. 6, Loto-Québec reported more than $57,000,000 in unclaimed winnings.

Loto-Québec’s unclaimed winnings represent more wealth than the poorest 112 countries in the world, by GDP.

Winners still have time to claim most of the prizes, Wednesday was the last day to claim the Lotto Max prize of $500,000.

The highest prize of them all, a whopping $50,000,000 ticket, was drawn on Oct. 30. Loto-Quebec still doesn’t know who holds that ticket, and they’re asking the media for help in locating the winner.

The number on that ticket is 19-20-23-31-37-46-48. It was purchased in Collines-de-l’Outaouais.