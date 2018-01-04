

CTV Montreal





A 10 hour flight from Milan headed to New York was forced to make an emergency landing in Montreal on Thursday due to a sick passenger.

According to passenger Chris Mendez, the flight suffered serious turbulence. He said the shaking was so severe that no food was served over the course of the flight.

An ambulance was called to the tarmac after another passenger, a child, grew ill.

According to a Trudeau Airport spokesperson, the passengers onboard will stay in Montreal overnight.