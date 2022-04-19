Mike Ward v. Jeremy Gabriel forces CDPDJ to close some discrimination files

The Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse (CDPDJ) announced Tuesday that it is closing some of its current files because it believes it needs to refocus on how to deal with discrimination-related complaints.

The Commission explains its decision was made after the Supreme Court of Canada (SCC) ruled last October that comments made by Quebec comedian Mike Ward about singer Jérémy Gabriel during a show a few years ago did not meet the requirements for discrimination.

The ruling states that discrimination under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms cannot be invoked to obtain redress in a defamation case.

The CDPDJ, which had upheld the complaint by Gabriel, also known as Le Petit Jérémy, and his mother against the comedian, explains the principles established by the SCC in the Ward decision reframed its position on cases where alleged discrimination is based exclusively on sections 4 and 10 of the Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms.

The CDPDJ adds this has impacted several cases that were in progress or pending, as well as future files the Commission will be able to take on.

In order to submit a complaint to the Commission, speech that is believed to be discrimination must also lead to discriminatory treatment that goes against someone's charter rights.

The CDPDJ insists that comments about disability, such as in the case of Gabriel, remain unacceptable.

It did not specify how many files will be closed but the Commission says it will communicate with those involved.

Commission Chair Philippe-André Tessier notes that since its inception, the CDPDJ has adjusted its approach several times as laws change or legal framework is modified and the recent Supreme Court decision is part of this evolution.

After the Supreme Court setback, both Gabriel and his mother filed separate lawsuits against Ward, totalling $372,600.

Ward's lawyer, Julius Grey, called the lawsuits an abuse of process.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 19, 2022.