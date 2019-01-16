

CTV Montreal





Comedian Mike Ward's lawyer was in Quebec's Court of Appeal Wednesday as the comic sought to challenge a judgment ordering him to pay $35,000 in damages to a young man who was the subject of ridicule.

In 2016 a Quebec Human Rights Tribunal found that Ward repeatedly made discriminatory comments about Gabriel between 2010 and 2013.

Gabriel, now 22, has a congenital disorder with skull and facial deformities.

He became famous in Quebec because of his wish to sing, and was able to sing in front of the Pope at age 9, and also performed with Celine Dion and others.

Ward created a comedy routine about Gabriel and wondering how he was still alive, before Ward supposedly realized that Gabriel did not suffer from a life-threatening condition.

The Tribunal ordered Ward to pay $35,000 to Gabriel and another $7,000 to his mother Sylvie Gabriel in moral and punitive damages.

Since the ruling in Gabriel's favour, comedians in Quebec have rallied to support Ward by holding a fundraiser for legal fees.

Before the court of Appeal, Ward's lawyer Julius Grey argued that Gabriel, as a public figure, was exposed to criticism, caricatures, and jokes, all of which should be permissible expressions of free speech.