Mikael Kingsbury bounces back and triumphs in the dual freestyle event
Mikael Kingsbury of Canada competes in the men's Moguls Finals competition of the FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup in Idre, Sweden, Saturday Dec. 11, 2021. (Nisse Schmidt/TT via AP)
IDRE, SWEDEN -- After a difficult Saturday, Quebec's Mikael Kingsbury bounced back in style and emerged victorious in the dual moguls event at the Freestyle Skiing World Cup on Sunday in Idre Fjall, Sweden.
In the grand final from Deux-Montagnes defeated Japan's Ikuma Horishima, winner of the individual event held on Saturday at the same venue.
Sweden's Ludvig Fjallstrom placed third after dominating his compatriot Oskar Elofsson in the small final.
Kingsbury placed second in the qualifying round with a score of 83.45, behind France's Benjamin Cavet (83.61).
In the elimination round, Kingsbury first defeated Martin Suire of France in the round of 16, before eliminating Bradley Wilson of the United States in the next round.
In the semifinals, Kingsbury got the better of Elofsson.
In the women's event, sisters Justine and Chloé Dufour-Lapointe were eliminated in the round of 16 against Japan's Rino Yanagimoto and France's Perrine Laffont, respectively.
Justine placed 11th and Chloé 13th.
Sofiane Gagnon from British Columbia advanced to the quarter-final round after defeating Anastasiia Smirnova of Russia.
She fell to Laffont in the quarterfinals and finished the competition in seventh place.
Laffont won the grand final over Yanagimoto.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 12, 2021.