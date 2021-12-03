MONTREAL -- After a season where he was absent more often than not, Lassi Lappalainen has signed a three-year contract with CF Montreal with an option year in 2025.

The team's management made the announcement in a news release on Friday.

The team said the Finn will complete his loan from FC Bologna until the end of the year and then transfer to the Montreal team.

Lappalainen has played 37 MLS regular-season games, including 22 starts, since joining the team in 2019. He has 10 goals and four assists.

In 2021, he hit the target on Sept. 15 against Orlando and had two assists in 13 games, including eight starts, and 524 minutes played.