Mid-week thaw coming to southern Quebec, thousands still without power
For the first time in days, there is no weather warning for southern Quebec after the region was pounded with blizzard-like conditions and power outages that affected more than 350,000 households province-wide.
A blowing snow advisory for parts of southern Quebec, including Montreal, ended overnight. Now, Quebecers in several regions will see a mid-week thaw as temperatures soar.
In Montreal, residents woke up to calmer skies Monday morning with temperatures around -8 C. As the next holiday weekend approaches, it will heat up drastically.
The high for New Year's Eve, on Saturday, is 8 C and 6 C the following day. Thursday's forecast is calling for a high of 5 C and Friday will be a touch warmer, at 7 C.
A few flurries are expected to start the week, but by the end of it the snow will turn to rain as the mercury rises above the freezing mark.
The normal high for this time of year in Montreal is -5 C.
Other regions will also experience warmer temperatures, with highs reaching 10 C in Sherbrooke, 7 C in Quebec City, 6 C in Gatineau, and 4 C in Saguenay, Rimouski and Charlevoix, and Gaspé.
A man shovels his car out of a street parking space as a major storm hits Eastern Canada on Friday, December 23, 2022 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
SEVERAL THOUSAND STILL WITHOUT POWER
By early Monday morning, more than 70,000 customers across Quebec were still without power, according to Hydro-Quebec. The regions with the most blackouts are the Quebec City area and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean.
Hydro-Quebec said in a notice to its customers on Christmas morning that "the worst of the weather even is behind us" and that most of the power outages that remain affect small pockets of the population, which leads to longer wait times for the blackouts to be resolved. The notice said crews are working "day and night" to restore people's electricity in 2,000 locations province-wide.
"Certain sites are located in remote areas, and repairs, which can be lengthy, may only restore service to a small number of customers," the power utility said.
"Please note that the service restoration times shown on the map are approximate, and may vary due to the number of outages and the kind of damage. Our crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible."
Hydro-Quebec said on Twitter that in some locations, crews can be called to fix power lines but then be dispatched to another location that is considered a priority or an emergency.
A Christmas Eve train derailment is also continuing to wreak havoc on holiday travel plans in Ontario and Quebec.
After cancelling all Christmas Day trains on its Toronto-Ottawa and Toronto-Montreal routes, Via Rail tweeted Sunday evening that it was also cancelling all Boxing Day trains on the corridors due to the ongoing complications.
With files from The Canadian Press
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pieces of rubber, listeria and undeclared allergens: Several food products recalled in Canada
Health Canada has posted a number of food recalls in the last month, ranging from chocolate containing undeclared allergens to gluten-free nuggets containing pieces of rubber.
'Hundreds' of Canadians stranded for days in Mexico after Sunwing cancellations
Hundreds of Canadians are stranded in Cancun, Mexico and don't know how they'll get home after their Sunwing flights were cancelled last week.
Two strangers fell in love on a plane on Christmas Day
For Catalina Bernal Andrade, Christmas 2009 was unusual -- in more ways than one.
'Incident' at Russia's Engels air base investigated, no damage to civil infrastructure: local governor
An incident at the Engels air base in Russia's Saratov region was being investigated but there was no damage to civilian infrastructure, a local governor said, after media reports of blasts at the base earlier on Monday.
Power outages have thousands shivering on Christmas Day as stormy conditions persist
Thousands of Canadians woke up in the dark on Christmas Day as power outages caused by ferocious winter conditions persisted across Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.
Rapper Meek Mill pays bail for 20 women so they can spend the holidays at home
Rapper Meek Mill has paid bail for 20 women so that they can spend the holidays at home, according to the REFORM Alliance, an organization he launched in 2019 alongside Jay-Z.
opinion | Your financial action plan for 2023 amid a potential recession
Regardless of whether or not the country sees a recession in the near future, it’s still a good idea to create a financial action plan to help mitigate your risks. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips to help you and your family prepare.
This Virginia zoo really got a hippopotamus for Christmas
Fifties' child star Gayla Peevy's plea for a 'hippopotamus for Christmas' came true for one Virginia zoo.
Don't blame the turkey. Here's what experts say is really behind your food coma
Do you believe in the holiday food coma? Many people do. A mainstay on the dinner table at this time of year, turkey contains tryptophan, which is widely believed to be responsible for the uncontrollable yawns and sudden snoozes. But it's not the only culprit.
Toronto
-
One man in critical condition after vehicle carrying five strikes pole in Stockyards District
One person is in life-threatening condition following an overnight collision in Toronto’s Stockyards District.
-
SIU investigating after man falls to death from balcony of North York highrise
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in after a man fell to his death from the balcony of a North York apartment unit early Christmas morning.
-
OPP advising people to avoid non-essential travel as problems continue to plague many Ontario roads
Ontario Provincial Police are once again advising people to stay off the roads if you don’t have to travel as highways around the province continue to experience problems due to whiteout conditions.
Atlantic
-
Christmas Eve power outages leave 33,000 Maritime customers in the dark
More than 33,000 Maritime homes and businesses are without power on Christmas Eve, following high winds, rain and snow throughout the region.
-
Some NB Power customers to remain without power through Christmas Day
NB Power says some customers will remain without electricity Christmas Day, with outages across the province following strong winds late Friday and early Saturday.
-
Man, 31, dies after being found unconscious on Halifax sidewalk: HRP
A 31-year-old man has died after being found unconscious on a Halifax sidewalk early Saturday morning.
London
-
'Stay home': Highway 402 remains closed on Saturday
A winter weather travel nightmare has entered a second day as Highway 402 and many other roads across the region remain closed on Saturday, with OPP once again reminding the public to avoid all non essential travel.
-
Family without heat, sick kids at home, no fix from Reliance
This weekend’s storm has brought with it power outages, collisions and ongoing travelling headaches for Canadians. However, one family in Tillsonburg, Ont. is struggling to get the heat back on after they said Reliance Home Comfort allegedly delayed fixing their furnace after they missed one phone call from the technician.
-
London police seek public’s assistance after woman found behind school later dies
London police are investigating on Saturday after a woman discovered behind a north London, Ont. school in medical distress later died in hospital.
Northern Ontario
-
'Hundreds' of Canadians stranded for days in Mexico after Sunwing cancellations
Hundreds of Canadians are stranded in Cancun, Mexico and don't know how they'll get home after their Sunwing flights were cancelled last week.
-
opinion
opinion | Your financial action plan for 2023 amid a potential recession
Regardless of whether or not the country sees a recession in the near future, it’s still a good idea to create a financial action plan to help mitigate your risks. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips to help you and your family prepare.
-
Power outages have thousands shivering on Christmas Day as stormy conditions persist
Thousands of Canadians woke up in the dark on Christmas Day as power outages caused by ferocious winter conditions persisted across Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.
Calgary
-
Calgary officers injured as police vehicle struck twice by stolen truck
Calgary police say one of their vehicles was struck twice by what turned out to be a stolen pickup truck in the Beltline on Christmas Day.
-
'I had a hard time understanding it': YES Centre rebuilding – with help – following November break-ins
In the aftermath of a series of break-ins last month, the Youth and Empowerment Skills Centre's executive director struggled with how he should feel.
-
4 dead in B.C. bus crash that sent dozens to hospital, RCMP say
Four people have died and dozens more were injured in a serious bus crash on a highway in B.C.'s Southern Interior on Christmas Eve.
Kitchener
-
Slick road conditions in Waterloo region after storm drifts across southwestern Ontario
Road conditions in Waterloo region are looking messy Saturday after a winter snowstorm swept through the area.
-
Waterloo-Wellington preparing for major winter storm, blizzard over Christmas weekend
Environment Canada says to avoid travel if possible as a winter storm bears down on Ontario, threatening holiday plans during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
-
Here's what you're entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled due to bad weather
Canadians attempting to travel during the holidays this week have faced a number of challenges getting to their destinations, thanks to the arrival of intense winter storms. CTVNews.ca breaks down what rights passengers have when a flight is delayed or cancelled.
Vancouver
-
Heavy rain, high winds and King Tides bring potential for Boxing Day flooding, damage in Metro Vancouver
A pair of winter storms is forecast to hit the Lower Mainland Sunday night through Tuesday, coinciding with extreme high tides that could cause flooding and damage to coastal infrastructure.
-
Vancouver airport getting back on track after hectic week of holiday travel
After a week that saw hundreds of cancellations and logistical chaos for travelers, Vancouver International Airport saw a relatively calm Christmas Day.
-
Surrey, B.C., man's marriage proposal nearly ruined by flight delays
It's a special Christmas for Joven Rai and Winona Bhatti, who recently got engaged in Santorini, Greece, but their journey there was far from ideal.
Edmonton
-
Inflation making holiday shoppers more intentional about gift-giving this year: experts
With inflation cutting into many personal budgets this holiday season, local businesses and a retail expert say shoppers are being more intentional about their gift choices and how much they are spending.
-
1 dead, 6 sent to hospital in crash north of Westlock
A woman was killed Christmas Eve in a crash involving two vehicles north of Edmonton.
-
Here's what you're entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled due to bad weather
Canadians attempting to travel during the holidays this week have faced a number of challenges getting to their destinations, thanks to the arrival of intense winter storms. CTVNews.ca breaks down what rights passengers have when a flight is delayed or cancelled.
Windsor
-
More than 100 stranded travellers find refuge overnight in Chatham, Ont. Walmart during snowstorm
With blizzard conditions closing roads across the region Friday, dozens of stranded travellers are grateful they found refuge overnight at Walmart in Chatham. For Chatham resident Randy Morton, a simple trip to the store to buy pet food turned into an experience he'll never forget.
-
Chatham-Kent declares state of emergency following Friday snowstorm
A state of emergency has been declared in Chatham-Kent following a wicked snowstorm that tore through the region on Friday, causing multiple car accidents and leaving hundreds of people stranded. All municipal services declared closed on Friday remain closed Saturday.
-
'Stay home': Highway 402 remains closed on Saturday
A winter weather travel nightmare has entered a second day as Highway 402 and many other roads across the region remain closed on Saturday, with OPP once again reminding the public to avoid all non essential travel.
Regina
-
'True nature of the Christmas spirt': Community rallies as dozens of travellers stranded in Maple Creek by winter storm
Residents in Maple Creek showed some Christmas spirit to travellers stranded by a winter storm that blew through southwestern Saskatchewan on Friday night.
-
Storm set to bring snow and wind to Sask. for Christmas
A coming storm system is set to provide Saskatchewan with a snowy Christmas, while also threatening to disrupt travel plans for those across the province.
-
'A little chaotic': Winter weather impacts southbound Sunwing travellers in Regina
Those looking to catch flights out of Regina before Christmas have been encountering weather delays and even cancellations.
Ottawa
-
Merry Christmas from CTVNewsOttawa.ca
CTVNewsOttawa.ca wants to wish everyone a very merry Christmas!
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Boxing Day
With Christmas falling on a Sunday this year, some closures will be extended beyond Dec. 26 to include the 27th as well.
-
'Unacceptable': Transport minister critiques Via Rail situation as Christmas Day trains cancelled
Canada's transport minister took aim at Via Rail on Saturday after some passengers were left stranded overnight on stalled trains following the recent winter storm.
Saskatoon
-
'We'll get where we need to go eventually': YXE travellers remain positive amid delays
With air travel across the country affected by winter storms and severe temperatures, passengers at Saskatoon’s John G Diefenbaker International Airport (YXE) were understandably frustrated.
-
Shuttered Saskatoon motel listed for sale at $7M
A Saskatoon motel shut down by the fire department over health and safety concerns has been listed for sale.
-
Holiday weekend weather forecast shows what you can expect from coast to coast
CTVNews.ca breaks down the many storm systems bringing messy rain, snow and winds to Canada this holiday weekend, region-by-region breakdown.