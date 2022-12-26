Mid-week thaw coming to southern Quebec after storm passes through

For the first time in days, there is no weather warning for southern Quebec after the region was pounded with blizzard-like conditions and power outages that affected more than 350,000 households province-wide.

A blowing snow advisory for parts of southern Quebec, including Montreal, ended overnight. Now, Quebecers in several regions will see a mid-week thaw as temperatures soar.

In Montreal, residents woke up to calmer skies Monday morning with temperatures around -8 C. As the next holiday weekend approaches, it will heat up drastically.

The high for New Year's Eve, on Saturday, is 8 C and 6 C the following day. Thursday's forecast is calling for a high of 5 C and Friday will be a touch warmer, at 7 C.

A few flurries are expected to start the week, but by the end of it the snow will turn to rain as the mercury rises above the freezing mark.

The normal high for this time of year in Montreal is -5 C.

Other regions will also experience warmer temperatures, with highs reaching 10 C in Sherbrooke, 7 C in Quebec City, 6 C in Gatineau, and 4 C in Saguenay, Rimouski and Charlevoix, and Gaspé.