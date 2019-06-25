Featured Video
Michel Cadotte won't appeal sentence in killing of severely ill wife
Michel Cadotte arrives at the courthouse for his sentencing in Montreal on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
CTV Montreal Staff
Published Tuesday, June 25, 2019 2:56PM EDT
The Montreal man convicted of the manslaughter of his Alzheimer’s-stricken wife will not appeal his sentence.
Michel Cadotte was sentenced last month to serve two years less a day in jail, followed by three years of probation and 240 hours of community service.
Cadotte killed his wife, Jocelyne Lizotte, in 2017. She had advanced Alzheimer's disease and could not speak, nor care for herself.
His lawyer, Elfriede Duclervil, confirmed Tuesday that her client would not appeal. Last week, the Crown also found no grounds to appeal.
Latest Montreal News
- Bombardier sells regional jet business to Mitsubishi
- Murder suspect's hearing postponed after he was allegedly beaten in jail
- Moving day can't come soon enough after tenant finds slithering surprise
- Guy Carbonneau, Hayley Wickenheiser among six headed to Hockey Hall of Fame
- 'Pile of hypocrisy': Trudeau called out for single-use plastic forks in photo