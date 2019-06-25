

CTV Montreal Staff





The Montreal man convicted of the manslaughter of his Alzheimer’s-stricken wife will not appeal his sentence.

Michel Cadotte was sentenced last month to serve two years less a day in jail, followed by three years of probation and 240 hours of community service.

Cadotte killed his wife, Jocelyne Lizotte, in 2017. She had advanced Alzheimer's disease and could not speak, nor care for herself.

His lawyer, Elfriede Duclervil, confirmed Tuesday that her client would not appeal. Last week, the Crown also found no grounds to appeal.