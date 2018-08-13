

CTV Montreal





A 30-year-old man drowned on Sunday while swimming in the Petite Nation river in the town of Ripon, Quebec, about 20 km north of Montebello.

According to the Sureté du Quebec Carlos Alberto Barraza Martinez, a Mexican tourist, was swimming with five other people underneath the Neveu Rd. bridge when he was caught by the current.

His friends tried to help him but he was swept downstream.

His body was found several hours later by firefighters who tried unsuccessfully to revive him.

At least one other preson drowned this weekend in Quebec, a 23-year-old man who drowned in Rawdon while swimming late at night Saturday.