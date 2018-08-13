Featured Video
Mexican tourist drowns in Outaouais: 30-year-old swept away by current
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, August 13, 2018 7:26AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 13, 2018 11:25AM EDT
A 30-year-old man drowned on Sunday while swimming in the Petite Nation river in the town of Ripon, Quebec, about 20 km north of Montebello.
According to the Sureté du Quebec Carlos Alberto Barraza Martinez, a Mexican tourist, was swimming with five other people underneath the Neveu Rd. bridge when he was caught by the current.
His friends tried to help him but he was swept downstream.
His body was found several hours later by firefighters who tried unsuccessfully to revive him.
At least one other preson drowned this weekend in Quebec, a 23-year-old man who drowned in Rawdon while swimming late at night Saturday.
Latest Montreal News
- Police issue 300 tickets during Hells Angels weekend in Quebec
- McGill prepares for Saudi residents to leave as diplomatic tensions continue
- Trump 'disrespectful' toward Canada, Vermont governor says in meeting with Couillard
- Mexican tourist drowns in Outaouais: 30-year-old swept away by current
- Police say alcohol to blame for 23-year-old's drowning death in Rawdon