MONTREAL -- Mexican boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata succumbed to her injuries Thursday following an Aug. 28 boxing match that left her hospitalized.

The athlete was 18 years old.

“It is with great sadness and torment that we learned, from a representative of her family, that Jeanette Zacarias Zapata passed away this afternoon at 3:45 p.m.,” reads a statement by Yvon Michel on Twitter.

Michel is the president of Groupe Yvon Michel (GYM), the organizer of the match Zapata was injured in.

The boxer was rushed to the ICU after she was knocked out by Quebec’s Marie-Pier Houle. There, she was put in a medically-induced coma to relax her body and brain.

According to the statement, Zapata died a few days later with her husband Jovanni Martinez by her side.

"I'm devastated after hearing the news of the terrible death of Jeanette Zacarias Zapata," Houle wrote on Facebook. "I offer my sincerest condolences to her family and her partner, Jovanni Martinez."

Houle completed her statement by asking that her request not to speak further on the subject be respected.

In the moments leading up to the knockout, the referee did not interfere.

GYM says it does not plan to make any further comments.