Metro service suspended on Montreal's green line

Service on the entire green line of Montreal's metro was temporarily suspended Wednesday evening after what police said was a medical emergency.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., the STM said on Twitter that service between Angrignon et Honoré-Beaugrand stations was halted due to an intervention of "emergency medical services."

An update from the transit authority said service was suspended between Angrignon and Berri-UQAM stations.

The green line is expected to be back up and running at approximately 9:50 p.m., according to the STM.

