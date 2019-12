MONTREAL -- Large sections of two Montreal Metro lines were shut down, but quickly reopened, after smoke filled De L'Eglise station on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:30, the agency tweeted that the Orange line was closed between Snowdon and Bonaventure stations. The Green line was shut down between Angrignon and Berri-UQAM.

Metro users had been evactuated from LaSalle Metro station and an STM fire response team arrived at De L'Eglise station.

Service began to resume just before 2 p.m.