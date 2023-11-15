Metro reports $222.2M Q4 profit, sales up 14%

MONTREAL
    Metro Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of $222.2 million, up from $168.7 million in the same quarter last year, as its sales rose 14 per cent.

    The grocer said the profit amounted to 96 cents per diluted share for the 13-week period ended Sept. 30, up from 70 cents per diluted share a year earlier when the quarter ran 12 weeks.

    The five-week strike at 27 stores in the Greater Toronto Area during the quarter had a negative impact on Metro's bottom line of about $27 million after taxes or 12 cents per share, the company said, but the 13th week in the period had a favourable impact of the same amount.

    Sales in the quarter totalled $5.07 billion, up from $4.43 billion a year earlier.

    The increase came as food same-store sales rose 6.8 per cent and pharmacy same-store sales gained 5.5 per cent.

    On an adjusted basis, Metro said it earned 99 cents per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 92 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

    The company said it's ramping up a new distribution centre north of Montreal and the expansion of its Montreal produce facility.

    It's also preparing to launch the final phase of its automated fresh facility in Toronto next spring.

    Though Metro said these investments position the company well for long-term profitable growth, it's facing "significant headwinds" in the coming financial year due to "temporary duplication of costs and learning curve inefficiencies, as well as higher depreciation and lower capitalized interest."

    Because of these headwinds, Metro forecasts adjusted net earnings per share next year to be flat to down ten cents, and said it expects to resume profit growth after financial year 2024.

    Metro's outlook for the 2024 financial year was "cautious and unusually specific," RBC analyst Irene Nattel said in a note.

    Investors will likely be disappointed in the outlook for the coming year, she said, but noted the company's strong track record.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2023. 

