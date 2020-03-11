MONTREAL -- Quebec grocery giant Metro Inc. announced Wednesday that it plans to invest $420 million over the next five years to construct a new automated distribution centre for fresh and frozen goods that will open in 2023 in Terrebonne, in Quebec's Lanaudière region.

This investment is in addition to the $400 million injected into the Ontario market to modernize distribution centres in Toronto.

In addition, Metro Inc. says it wants to expand its Laval distribution centre for fruits, vegetables and dairy products by 20,000 square feet by 2024.

Eric La Flèche, president and CEO of Metro Inc., states the new distribution centre, with an area of over 600,000 square feet, will use cutting-edge technology to significantly improve efficiency.

He says he believes this will enable the company to improve services to its many stores by increasing accuracy and reducing handling time.

Metro Inc. employees who work in existing distribution centres in Montreal North for frozen and meat products, as well as in Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles for seafood, will be transferred to the new distribution centre in Terrebonne.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2020.