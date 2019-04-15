

CTV Montreal





Metro grocery stores will be enforcing a new 'BYOC' - bring your own container - policy in an effort to combat waste.

Starting April 22, the chain will allow its customers to bring their own containers and sealable bags to use on deli meats, fish, and pastries, according to a press release issued Monday.

Some products will be weighed before placement in the customer's containers, while others - like ready-made salads - can be scooped directly in. A label will be affixed to the container prior to checkout.

But there are some restrictions, however.

According to a Metro spokesperson, containers and zippered bags must be clean and not broken. Glass containers will not be accepted due to handling risks.

Zero-waste containers will be available for purchase in-store, but must be washed prior to use.

Brand-name foods with an associated barcode are exempt from this program, due to possible confusion at checkout.

The implementation of this new policy comes after a pilot project at three Metro locations - one in Drummondville, one in L'Ancienne-Lorette - near Quebec City - and in Saint-Eustache.

The zero-waste alternative is, at least for the moment, unavailable at Super C - which is also owned by Metro.

Metro outlets in Ontario are also exempt.