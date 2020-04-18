MONTREAL -- Metro grocery chain (MRU) announced on Saturday that it is extending its bonus program of $2 an hour for grocery store and distribution centre employees until May 30, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The measure was introduced last month and affects approximately 50,000 employees.

“The particular circumstances that led us to make this decision have not changed and we will therefore maintain this temporary measure,” explained Metro President and CEO Éric La Flèche.

Metro, which includes the Adonis and Super-C stores, had initially indicated that the salary increase was effective retroactively from March 8 until May 2.

The chain said the temporary hike is in recognition of the difficult but necessary work their employees are doing during an unprecedented period.

Loblaws group also decided to increase compensation in its grocery stores and distribution centres, which includes Maxi, Provigo, Pharmaprix and Intermarché stores.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2020.