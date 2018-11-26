Featured Video
Meteorologists promising a longer, colder winter in Montreal, starting with 25 cm of snow
Snow on Clark St. in Mile End (photo: Amy Luft / CTV Montreal)
Published Monday, November 26, 2018 8:37AM EST
Ol' Man Winter sure has a bleak sense of humour.
Quebec's winter season will be one of below-average temperatures, but with less snowfall than years prior, according to the Weather Network.
The 2019 "Winter Snapshot," released Monday, says that Eastern Canada - from Ontario to the Atlantic provinces - will experience a seasonal cold snap after the new year.
While weather in December and January will be milder, according to experts, February will be the ideal time to escape to a warmer climate.
And while Quebec is "likely to be spared a good deal of major snow storms," Montreal will get its fair share of snow before the beginning of December.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of Quebec - rain will turn to snow late Monday, with a total estimated dumping of 15-20 cm overnight.
Overall, Montreal can expect a total of 210 cm of snow to fall throughout the course of the season.
It's a decrease from last year, when the city was blanketed with 40 cm more than the projected average.
