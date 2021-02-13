MONTREAL -- Defenceman Victor Mete will return to the Montreal Canadiens' lineup on Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

Brett Kulak will, as a result, not be in uniform.

Habs Head coach Claude Julien said he has not yet made a decision regarding possible changes on the attacking side.

Carey Price will be back in goal after giving way to Jake Allen on Thursday who played in a 3-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

Mete has played two games this season and has yet to collect a point. He has a plus/minus of minus-2.

Kulak has collected three assists in 13 games and has a plus-3 differential.

The Canadiens (8-4-2) lost 4-2 to the Maple Leafs (11-2-1) Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. Price was then in net.

Price is 4-2-2 this season, with a goals-against-average of 2.84 and save percentage of .896.

The Habs have scored just six goals in their last four outings and won only one of those games (1-3-0).

The league-leading Leafs have collected at least one point in their last nine games (8-0-1).

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2021.  