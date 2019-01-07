

CTV Montreal





A significant amount of snow and rain will fall over Quebec and Montreal this week -- but not enough to qualify as a storm.

In Montreal snow is forecast to begin falling at 11 p.m. Monday, and ten to 15 cm will accumulate, with slightly more snow expected to fall west and north of the city.

That means the morning commute on Tuesday could be difficult with heavy snow falling, and wind gusts up to 90 km/h.

Around midday Tuesday the temperature will rise to the point where the precipitation will change to rain.

A second fast-moving system will bring more rain and snow on Wednesday and then the temperature will begin a steep decline, expected to reach an overnight low of -20 C Thursday, and be even colder overnight Friday.