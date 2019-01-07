Featured Video
Messy wintry weather creates difficult commute in Montreal
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, January 7, 2019 12:26PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 8, 2019 6:52AM EST
Montrealers woke up Tuesday to ten to 15 cm of accumulation, with slightly more snow on the ground west and north of the city.
That created a difficult commute to work for many as they tried to drive to work during heavy snowfall with wind gusts up to 90 km/h, and multiple drivers had difficulty maintaining control of their vehicles.
By 6:30 a.m. Transport Quebec had reported crashes and stalled vehicles on Highways 40, 13, 20, and 25 on the island, along with several cases of drivers going off the road on suburban highways.
At least one person was hospitalized overnight after a driver lost control of their SUV and rammed a lamp post. That crash happened near the intersection of Lacordaire Blvd. and Leger Blvd.
At Lacordaire and Léger boulevard in Montreal north, Drive carefully some snow and slippery road conditions. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/U0nnJkuew3— Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) January 8, 2019
Around midday Tuesday the temperature will rise to the point where the precipitation will change to rain.
A second fast-moving system will bring more rain and snow on Wednesday.
CTV Weather Specialist Lori Graham said another 5 to 7 cm of snow could fall before the temperature will begin a steep decline, expected to reach an overnight low of -20 C Thursday, and be even colder overnight Friday.
#Montreal could see about 10cm of #snow tonight through Tuesday morning but take a look at the warm up on the way for Tuesday afternoon!
Snow changes to #rain showers midday and then back to snow on Wednesday w another 5-7cm possible@CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/SF22bt5MUw
— Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) January 8, 2019
