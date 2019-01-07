

CTV Montreal





Montrealers woke up Tuesday to ten to 15 cm of accumulation, with slightly more snow on the ground west and north of the city.

That created a difficult commute to work for many as they tried to drive to work during heavy snowfall with wind gusts up to 90 km/h, and multiple drivers had difficulty maintaining control of their vehicles.

By 6:30 a.m. Transport Quebec had reported crashes and stalled vehicles on Highways 40, 13, 20, and 25 on the island, along with several cases of drivers going off the road on suburban highways.

At least one person was hospitalized overnight after a driver lost control of their SUV and rammed a lamp post. That crash happened near the intersection of Lacordaire Blvd. and Leger Blvd.

At Lacordaire and Léger boulevard in Montreal north, Drive carefully some snow and slippery road conditions. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/U0nnJkuew3 — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) January 8, 2019