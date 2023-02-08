Messy mix of weather headed into Montreal
A Texas low will be moving into Eastern Canada beginning Thursday and it’s expected to bring a messy mix of weather with it.
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued widespread special weather statement across parts of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, and PEI warning of tricky driving conditions.
Wet weather is expected to begin in Montreal Thursday afternoon in the form of snow with temperatures around the freezing mark. Montreal could see five centimetres before a change over to rain through the evening hours as the temperatures climb above freezing.
Patchy freezing rain is expected through the Ottawa valley and into the Laurentians Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening.
The system will bring steady snowfall into Quebec city beginning Thursday afternoon, and the region could see upwards of 20 cm of snow through Friday.
Montreal will see rain change back to snow on Friday but little accumulation is expected.
Sunshine will return for the weekend. Temperatures will be closer to seasonal on Saturday, but will jump back above the freezing mark beginning Sunday.
-
