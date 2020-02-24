Mercier Bridge partially blocked by Kahnawake protesters
Published Monday, February 24, 2020 10:45AM EST Last Updated Monday, February 24, 2020 10:56AM EST
MONTREAL -- A slow-moving convoy of protesters from Kahnawake is halting traffic on the R-138, near the Honoré Mercier Bridge on Montreal's south shore.
The protesters are being escorted by a peace keeper.
Monday morning, demonstrators also drove slowly down the R-132, slowing down traffic towards the Mercier Bridge. According to witnesses, they approached the bridge before turning around and heading back to the barricade in Kahnawake.
For the last two weeks, protesters have been blocking Exo's Candiac train line to oppose the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline in northern British Columbia.
