MONTREAL -- A slow-moving convoy of protesters from Kahnawake is halting traffic on the R-138, near the Honoré Mercier Bridge on Montreal's south shore.

The protesters are being escorted by a peace keeper.

Monday morning, demonstrators also drove slowly down the R-132, slowing down traffic towards the Mercier Bridge. According to witnesses, they approached the bridge before turning around and heading back to the barricade in Kahnawake.

For the last two weeks, protesters have been blocking Exo's Candiac train line to oppose the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline in northern British Columbia.

#PontMercier #R138 bloquée en direction Montréal, manifestation en cours détails à venir — Québec 511 (@Qc511_Mtl) February 24, 2020

This is a developing story that will be updated.