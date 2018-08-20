

The Canadian Press





After months of traffic snarls, the Mercier Bridge fully reopened on Monday morning at 5:00 a.m.

The Quebec Transport Ministry confirmed that all lanes have been reopened heading in both directions.

Authorities warned that maintenance work is still scheduled to continue until spring, 2019, meaning that night or weekend closures are still due on the bridge or Lasalle Blvd., but have yet to be announced.

The reopening of the bridge also means the end of traffic mitigation measures put forth to ease congestion since the roadway was reduced to a single lane in each direction back in June.

Among those measures were free passes for bus services and trains on the Candiac line for affected commuters.