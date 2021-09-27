Advertisement
Mercier Bridge access ramp to close overnight Tuesday
Published Monday, September 27, 2021 11:29AM EDT
The Mercier Bridge crossing the St-Lawrence River is seen Wednesday, August 3, 2011 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
MONTREAL -- Drivers travelling between Montreal and the South Shore take note: an access ramp for the Mercier Bridge will be completely closed one night this week.
The Mercier Bridge access ramp to Hwy. 132 East, toward La Prairie will shut down from Tuesday at 10 p.m. until Wednesday at 5 a.m. for inspection work.
This work may be cancelled or postponed depending on work progress and weather conditions.