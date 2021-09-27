MONTREAL -- Drivers travelling between Montreal and the South Shore take note: an access ramp for the Mercier Bridge will be completely closed one night this week.

The Mercier Bridge access ramp to Hwy. 132 East, toward La Prairie will shut down from Tuesday at 10 p.m. until Wednesday at 5 a.m. for inspection work.

This work may be cancelled or postponed depending on work progress and weather conditions.