Merchants along Sherbrooke St. in NDG say repeated construction projects, Hollywood movie sets and a lack of communication from the city are having a severe impact on their bottom line.

Joe Isernia, food manager at Esposito grocery store, said the construction on Sherbrooke and several side streets has driven sales down from 30 to 40 per cent.

“Our profits are down. We’re giving incentives to customers by giving them free delivery so they don’t have to come to the store. We’re doing car orders, we’ll bring it to their car even if it’s a block-and-a-half away. But unfortunately, the city won’t help us,” he said.

Isernia said the work has robbed shoppers of numerous parking spots in the area and the city has been unresponsive to merchants’ requests.

“Last week we met with the director of urban development. He asked us what could help us out. We told him, put free parking on Sherbrooke until the construction is over. Take out the signs where you can’t park on one side of the street, it would be an enormous help.”

The construction is to replace water mains on some of the streets perpendicular to Sherbrooke St. West.

Compounding the issue is that in recent weeks more streets have been blocked off to accommodate a film set. Sherri Moller, owner of Doghaus pet store, said the interruptions have been a recurring issue since construction began on the Glen superhospital site.

“Just along Harvard, it’s been ripped up twice,” she said. “They’ve had sinkholes they leave open so there’s no parking there. Then they start on Cote-St-Antoine. Then they start giving contracts to movies and they block up Sherbrooke, the main street in Montreal.”

Isernia said the problem of construction has been ongoing, with the city repaving streets last year and replacing water pipes this year.

“Not even a year and a half later they decided they have to change the pipes. That’s why I say there’s no communication,” he said. “They could have done it at the same time.”

He added there’s been little communication from city officials and when there has been, the information can be wrong, leading to disastrous results for businesses. He said he received a letter from the city two weeks ago saying water would be shut off in the area on a Wednesday, but was surprised to find it was turned off on Monday instead.

“The merchants, whether it’s restaurants or whoever needs water to work with or even use toilet facilities, we prepared ourselves with buckets and all that. Come the following Monday, they just closed the water,” he said.

Moller called the construction “overwhelming and frustrating.”

“There’s zero empathy. They’re just not connecting.”

Borough director Stephane Plante said construction companies must give residents 24 hours' notice before shutting off water, adding that it's concerning they didn’t do this. When the borough learned of it on Tuesday, Plante said they spoke to the company. They learned they were planning to shut off water again on Wednesday but hadn’t given out notices once again, so they told them to cancel the work for a day, costing the company money. He said if it happens again there could be fines, but he’s hopeful the message got through.

So far there are no plans to offer free parking along Sherbrooke St.