RTP's 2nd Annual Talent Show

Friday, April 27, 2018 at 5:30 pm

Montreal General Hospital

1650 Cedar Avenue

Montreal, QC H3G 1A4

Livingston Hall (room L6-500)

Come watch performances by the MUHC Mental Health Mission's staff, patients, and volunteers! All proceeds from the show will help fund the Recovery Transition Program (RTP), a new and innovative venture designed to improve the lives of people who live with mental illness and addiction problems.

Our greatest component is the use of Peer Support, where those who share similar lived experience help others, and in so doing, help themselves.

There will be refreshments served as well as raffle prizes and artisans displaying and selling their goods.



You can buy tickets at the door (a minimum donation of $10.00 is suggested). For more info, please visit www.recoveryransitionprogram.com