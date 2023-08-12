Mental health, dropping out, and finding work remain concerns for young people - Quebec youth organization

International Youth Day, a United Nations initiative to highlight the work of young people in creating a better world, is a reminder of the importance of making youth "a priority" in Quebec, according to the director of a Quebec organisation.

Rudy Humbert is the managing director of the Réseau des carrefours jeunesse-emploi du Québec, an organization that helps more than 100,000 young people each year in the province. He notes that a number of actions need to be taken to remedy the various problems experienced by young people today.

"We wanted to remind people of the urgent need to take action," he told The Canadian Press in an interview, "because there are significant issues currently facing young people in Quebec, particularly in the areas of mental health, dropping out of school and labour market integration."

As well as issuing an open letter during the week, the Réseau published testimonials on its social networks from young people who have attended a carrefour jeunesse emploi, to highlight their career paths and aspirations.

"The idea is not to put young people in the spotlight for just one day a year, but to have a forum throughout the year," said Humbert, emphasizing that "youth must be a priority in Quebec."

He noted that many young people have become involved in the fight against climate change in recent years.

"We held a consultation at the Réseau des carrefours jeunesse-emploi with 5,000 young people, asking them what their needs and aspirations were, and at the top of the list was the fight against climate change," he said.

Despite the difficulties facing young people, their hope of changing the world has not been extinguished.

"We hear both a distress that can be significant, and at the same time, the need to create hope so that young people get moving," said Humbert.

The carrefours jeunesse-emploi help young people aged between 15 and 35.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was also keen to mark International Youth Day.

"Across the country, young people are the drivers of change. This year's theme, 'Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World,' highlights this reality. When it comes to taking the ambitious action needed to fight climate change and ensure a strong and healthy future, young people are leading the charge," he said in a press release.

Trudeau also said that he listens to the concerns of young people and that his party is taking "action to build a better future."