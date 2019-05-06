

The World Health Organization is predicting that mental health will be one of the most important health challenges facing humanity in the next decade.

National Mental Health Week runs from May 6 – 12.

Mark Walford, who faced his own struggles with depression, used the services of the West Island organization Community Perspective in Mental Health.

Now a mental health advocate, he spoke with CTV Montreal about how seeking help led him to get involved and turned his life around.

Watch the video above to hear his story

As part of National Mental Health Week, mental health group Mouvement Sante mentale Quebec is asking the public to join them on Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Concordia University EV Pavilion as ‘human books’ share a chapter of their lives. More information here.

You can download mental health tools and watch webinars about mental health here.