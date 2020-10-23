MONTREAL -- Three men from different regions of Quebec have been arrested on child pornography charges, including provincial police say.

The three men are Ghislain Brault, 55, from Châteauguay; Jonathan Beaudry, 44, from St-Paul-de-Joliette; and Mario Vincent, 56, from Mirabel.

They were all arrested on October 20 or 21 and appeared the same day of their arrests by videoconference to face charges of possession, acquisiton and production of child pornography.

They have all been released and will have to return to court in their respective regions, police said.

The police searched their homes and seized computer equipment for further analysis.

Over 900 people have been arrested in Quebec since 2012 on child pornography-related charges. Police ask the public to report any situation of children's online sexual exploitation through cyberaide.ca.