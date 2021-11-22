MONTREAL -- A memorial service is being held in Montreal to celebrate the life of an Inuk elder who sought shelter in a downtown construction site and later died.

Elisapee Pootoogook was found dead Nov. 13 at a condo construction site on René-Lévesque Boulevard and Atwater Avenue near Cabot Square.

Indigenous leaders, friends and supporters will gather at the square to share stories and leave flowers for the woman.

Resilience Montreal and the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal are organizing the event.

Today at 1:00pm at Cabot ��. Indigenous leaders @picardghislain and Makivik Corporate Secretary, Rita Novalinga will give speeches.

Bring flowers. pic.twitter.com/aGNQkW6lMs — Nakuset S (@NakusetS) November 22, 2021

Pootoogook was described as a charming woman who came to Montreal for medical services from her community in Nunavik.



