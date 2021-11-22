Advertisement
Memorial service in Montreal commemorates Elisapee Pootoogook
Published Monday, November 22, 2021 12:16PM EST Last Updated Monday, November 22, 2021 1:05PM EST
Share:
MONTREAL -- A memorial service is being held in Montreal to celebrate the life of an Inuk elder who sought shelter in a downtown construction site and later died.
Elisapee Pootoogook was found dead Nov. 13 at a condo construction site on René-Lévesque Boulevard and Atwater Avenue near Cabot Square.
Indigenous leaders, friends and supporters will gather at the square to share stories and leave flowers for the woman.
Resilience Montreal and the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal are organizing the event.
Pootoogook was described as a charming woman who came to Montreal for medical services from her community in Nunavik.
This story will be updated.
RELATED IMAGES