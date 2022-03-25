Memorial held for 16-year-old Lucas Gaudet, remembered for his friendship and hockey skills
A Friday memorial paid tribute to 16-year-old Lucas Gaudet, who was violently killed outside St. Thomas High School in Pointe Claire last month.
The event was held at the Pierrefonds Sportplex.
Meeting with Pope an 'opportunity' to begin handover of residential school records: former AFN chief
Former Assembly of First Nations (AFN) national chief Perry Bellegarde says an upcoming meeting between Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors and Pope Francis provides an 'opportunity' to begin the process of retrieving institutional records.
Shelled city in north Ukraine fears becoming 'next Mariupol'
Just over a month into the invasion, Russia's attack has slowed into a grinding war of attrition as its military tries to pound cities like Chernihiv into submission. Bombings of hospitals and other non-military sites have given rise to war crime allegations.
Why is the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol so important to Russia?
Experts say Russia is seeking strategic and propaganda victories with its brutal siege of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50
Taylor Hawkins, for 25 years the drummer for Foo Fighters and best friend of frontman Dave Grohl, has died during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
NATO deputy: Putin can't win his 'unprovoked, illogical' war
NATO Deputy-General Secretary Mircea Geoana says that Russian President Vladimir Putin's month-old 'barbaric war' against Ukraine is a war he cannot win.
Taliban blocked unaccompanied women from flights: officials
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers refused to allow dozens of women to board several flights, including some overseas, because they were travelling without a male guardian, two Afghan airline officials said Saturday.
Florida man dies after crashing his car into an alligator
A Florida man has died after crashing his car into an 11-foot (3.3-metre) alligator.
Young immigrants may leave Canada due to high cost of living: survey
A new Leger poll suggests 30 per cent of new, young immigrants could leave the country in the next two years, with Canada's rising cost of living listed as a top concern.
'We will get the deal done,' Ford says of child-care talks with fiscal year nearing its end
Premier Doug Ford is expressing increasing confidence that his government will soon “get the deal done” with the federal government to reduce the cost of childcare in Ontario amid a report suggesting that there has been significant progress at the negotiating table.
Ontario Power Generation executives top province's 'sunshine list'
Executives at Ontario Power Generation made up the top four highest-paid public employees in the province in 2021.
Man critically injured in downtown Toronto stabbing
A man has been critically injured in a stabbing in downtown Toronto, police say.
Not guilty: Cape Breton man acquitted in driving death of 10-year-old girl
Chaos erupted in a Sydney, N.S., courtroom Friday morning after 30-year-old Colin Tweedie was found not guilty in the driving death of 10-year-old Talia Forrest.
N.S. fisherman trapped by Russian shelling as he tries to drive Ukrainians to safety
A Canadian attempting to drive Ukrainians displaced by the war to safety says Russian shelling has trapped him in the city of Chernihiv for three days as food and water supplies dwindle.
Anti-maskers accused of protesting outside N.S. top doc's home released on bail
Two people arrested for allegedly planning an anti-mask protest outside the home of Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health have been released on bail.
Sewer surcharge shock from Mount Brydges homeowners
Homeowners on Queen Street in Mount Brydges recently learned what they will be forced to pay for a new sewer system to be installed to accommodate a new residential development.
Sault man travelling to Rome to meet the Pope
A Sault Ste. Marie man is among the members of a special delegation travelling to Rome to meet with Pope Francis next week.
Calgary soccer fans pack bar to cheer on Canadian men to no avail
Soccer fans in Calgary showed up in full throat to cheer for the national men's team Thursday night, but ended up going home disappointed.
'Extremely dry': Farmers in southern Alberta gear up for drought conditions
With the Lethbridge area not seeing much snow over the past few months, the dry conditions are already causing grief for some farmers.
Calgary preacher arrested in Alberta border blockade gets bail
A Calgary pastor has been granted bail after his arrest more than six weeks ago for his involvement with protesters at a border blockade in southern Alberta.
'It’s not fair': Kitchener mom kicked out of store for breastfeeding
A Kitchener mother is speaking out after she said she was told by a retail employee that she couldn’t nurse her baby in the store.
Weddings being booked at former Hacienda Sarria venue as creditors still owed more than $1 million
The name “Hacienda Sarria” is still written on the gates of a once popular wedding venue on Union Street in Kitchener and that same venue is set to soon host more weddings.
-
'It's hard to move forward when you're grieving': Most B.C. flood victims still waiting for disaster aid
In the struggle to get financial assistance after November's devastating floods on Abbotsford's Sumas Prairie, Jenny Winkelhorst is one of the lucky ones. Her family has just recently received disaster financial assistance through the province.
Targeted shooting appears connected to gang conflict, Coquitlam RCMP say
Mounties in Coquitlam are investigating a targeted shooting that sent a man to hospital Thursday afternoon, and they say there are indications that the violence was gang-related.
B.C.'s COVID-19 hospitalizations rise for 2nd time in 3 days
COVID-19-related hospitalizations in B.C. inched up again on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health.
Alberta's Kenney defends calling party opponents 'lunatics,' comparing them to bugs
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he won't apologize for comments he is heard making in recordings in which he compares political opponents in his party to insects and calls them lunatics.
2 central Alberta students hospitalized after being found unresponsive in vehicle
Two students parked in a vehicle near a high school in central Alberta were taken to hospital Friday after being found unresponsive.
Police watchdog investigating fatal officer-involved shooting near downtown LRT crossing
The suspect was taken to hospital but died of his injuries. No police officers were injured in the incident.
Here’s a look at notable names on the 2021 Windsor-Essex sunshine list
The annual "sunshine list" for Windsor-Essex was released on Friday.
Windsor man shot by police after pointing shotgun at officers sentenced to 9 months in jail
A Windsor man who a Superior Court Justice says is "lucky to be alive" has been sentenced to nine months in jail and 18 months probation following a 2018 incident which saw him threaten two officers with a shotgun before being shot twice by police.
'They’re coming': citywide speed bumps expected in Windsor soon
Speed bumps could be coming to a residential neighbourhood near you.
Sask. social assistance recipients getting an extra dollar per day to deal with inflation
Social assistance recipients in Saskatchewan will now be getting an extra dollar per day to help them deal with inflation.
Sask. reacts to federal funding announcement for surgical backlogs
A proposal to distribute $2 billion to the provinces and territories to help alleviate surgical backlogs caused by COVID-19 was tabled in a new bill by the federal government.
IN PICTURES: Here are Regina's most expensive house listings
Here are some of the most expensive residential real estate listings in the Regina area.
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in single-vehicle crash in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on Roger Stevens Drive, between Rideau Valley Drive and River Road, just before 8 a.m. Saturday.
Here's a look at the highest paid public sector employees in Ottawa in 2021
Ottawa's city manager, former police chief and top doctor headline the list of highest paid public servants at Ottawa City Hall and Ottawa Police headquarters in 2021.
-
NEW THIS MORNING | The Ottawa schools with the highest and lowest absence rates following March Break
Six Ottawa schools had at least 20 per cent of students and staff absent from school four days after the return of March Break.
Masking requirements for Saskatoon city facilities, buses could be dropped
City administration is recommending an end to mandatory masking in city facilities and on buses.
Sask. Indigenous leaders to meet Pope Francis, call for residential school apology
Several Indigenous delegates from Saskatchewan will be meeting with Pope Francis in Vatican City next week.
'Why am I living here?': Prince Albert resident fights high taxes on new home
An East Hill home owner says his City of Prince Albert property taxes increased by 25 per cent in 2021 with no improvements to his house, so he’s filed an appeal.